WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturday was Watermelon Day at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market.

People gathered to beat the heat and enjoy some tasty treats, and there was even watermelon carving.

“I like fruit carving because it shows my artistic side, and since I worked in the restaurant industry, I like working with fruit,” watermelon carver Earl Carter Jr. said. “They just help out the community. They help people get things done for their animals if they’re hurt, and they just do a lot of good for people.”

All the money Carter raised was donated to P.E.T.S. Clinic.