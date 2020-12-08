Farmers Market encourages residents to buy local during holiday season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Like the rest of the businesses around town, the local farmers market has had to adjust to the pandemic. And with Christmas right around the corner, they’re reaching out to the public to buy local.

Last year’s farmers market just before Christmas, social distancing and masks were not imaginable.

Then the pandemic, that why this year’s market is adjusting to the usual schedule as well as reaching out to the community for support.

“We weren’t able to open for quit a while then when we were able we saw a slight trickle of people coming in and as we progressed we really wanted to push people to really support their local vendors,” Farmers Market Manager Rheagan Ortega said.

That’s why this weekend they are hosting the makers market in an attempt to help the vendors who sell arts and crafts as well as homemade products.

“Beautiful jewelry, ceramics, plates, custom license plates, Bags, Baked goods, Stocking stuffer ideas, hand made soaps, tea, pretty much anything you can imagine is here,” Ortega said.

And by shopping at the downtown Farmers Market, restaurants are within walking distance, which in turn stimulates surrounding businesses.

“We are trying again to get more people down here and when that happens a lot of the times downtown sees the benefit of that cause they go eat at a local restaurant afterwards so its really a win win for downtown in general, you know downtown needs our help,” Ortega said.

Something for all just before the holidays.

See the full list of vendors that will be at the farmers market below.

