WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Farmer’s markets are big help to people who enjoy local, fresh food, and for local businesses like Gypsy Greens and Frosty Licks/Whatadawg, the farmer’s markets have been a huge hep to them, as well.

People from all walks of Texoma spend their Saturday mornings sifting through various vendors at the Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association. Their search and purchases help the local vendors gain traction.

Gypsy Greens, a business is only one-year-old, found success with the help of the farmer’s market. The owner says that customers from the market travel all the way to Petrolia, Tx. for some of their leafy greens.

“People come from here (Wichita Falls) to Petrolia,” said Kantkann “Ray” Spearman. “That’s big business.”

Spearman started her business in her kitchen, but the operation continued to grow bigger.

Gypsy Greens sells various vegetables, but a fan favorite seems to be their kimchi.

“My specialty is kimchi,” said Spearman. “It is very good and popular here, a lot of people love it.”

Another business that found success at the farmer’s market is Frosty Licks/Whatadawg. Their business has been on the ground running for only a couple of months, but the business is already feeling the fame.

“I went to United Market, and I had these little kids hugging me and my leg,” said Kendra Morales, co-owner. “So we are definitely getting recognized.”

Because of their success, they are adding an array of hot foods to their menu.

“So we’re going to be doing bacon wrap, hot dogs, pastrami dogs and street dogs,” said Morales. “We’re going to grow into hamburgers, and then possibly even kettle corn and cotton candy.”

The farmer’s market helped both of these businesses grow, and grow quickly. If you want to support them, make sure you check out the next farmer’s market.