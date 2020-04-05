Farmers Market opens with extra vendor precautions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market is open despite a shelter in place order

“This is my livelihood, so when they shut it, it shuts my outlet, so I definitely need it,” Tom Morath with Morath Vegetables said.

Being able to sell produce and other consumable items that have short shelf lives, it’s a blessing for those who rely on income from the farmers market.

“We would just have to give it away, if we didn’t have the farmers market and things but I’m glad we’re able to have it, and you know that people are able to come down,” Marjetta Markli said.

“It’s important to their livelihoods to bring their items and some people do depend on this is their normal location to purchase certain things,” Jessica Henderson with Cornucopia said.

Vendors set up 10-20 feet apart to maximize all space available, allowing for a comfortable and social distancing compliant customer experience.

“I like fresh vegetables, home-grown, and it’s important to support the local farmers here in the area so I’ve always, I’ve been in Texas for 20 years so I’ve been supporting a long time and glad i can continue to support,” customer Kimmy Crooks said.

Supporting local farmers and businesses at a time when the support is crucial.

“This money is going to come back into our community, it will go into making sure that it’s not going to go a bigger source of revenue, it’s going to come back into our community so that we can keep this place going and keep our home alive, Wichita Falls alive,” Joey Diaz with Rodriguez Mexican Sauce said.

Vendors were thankful to return downtown for a little normalcy during the pandemic.

“It was really nice to see everybody to know they were safe and even though we are talking, you know, six to seven feet apart that’s okay,” Becky Morath with Morath Orchard said.

“Seeing the people come in has been very invigorating for our business because we’ve been setting up here for 7 years, so being able to see new faces coming in and supporting us at our local base is astounding,” Smarty Plant’s Ruthie Turnbo said.

With grocery stores packed, local farmers are eager to provide fresh produce to the community they call home.

The farmers market will continue to be open each Saturday in April, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.