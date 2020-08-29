Farmer’s Market sees big crowd despite virtual Hotter’N Hell Hundred

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown businesses in Wichita Falls like the Farmer’s Market have been affected by the virtual Hotter’N Hell Hundred that sees thousands of visitors every year.

Vendors at the Farmer’s Market say the virtual cycling event has not affected the traffic that comes through the market. During the weekend of HHH, gatherings of people went through the lines of several vendors in the market.

Vendors said they are glad that having a virtual HHH hasn’t kept people from coming downtown.

“I don’t know if it’s as busy as it’s been in the past because I know in the past it has been busy. But I think last year was the first year they opened down here because of Hotter’N Hell because everything’s blocked off,” Marjetta’s Munchies owner Marjetta Markli said.

Vendors also said they hope the large crowds last through the next couple of weeks.