WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls have issued a statement regarding the use of the Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market facility, located at 713 Ohio Street in downtown Wichita Falls.

Over the weekend a petition was started by residents to save the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market after a rise in rent was proposed, prompting a statement from Downtown Wichita Falls Development, current managers of the facility.

The president of the Wichita Falls Farmers Market posted a response to Downtown Wichita Falls Development’s statement regarding lease negotiations saying the press release was full of “disinformation”.

The statement from the City of Wichita Falls is intended to clarify how the facility operates and answer several common questions, and comes in response to “a number of social media rumors as well as incomplete media stories.”

The agenda and minutes from the City Council meeting referenced in the statement can be found here.

Please find the full statement from the City of Wichita Falls below: