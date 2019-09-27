Fashion Night Out helps those at Faith Refuge get back on their feet

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The runways have been walked and the money has been raised after the biennial Fashion Night Out in Wichita Falls.

This event helps out many women at Faith Refuge get back on their feet by funding programs.

Life has been tough for one of those ladies, Kimberly Herrera, for the last several years after she lost custody of her son while she said she was being abused by her son’s father. When Child Protective Services told her to leave the home, things took a turn for the worse.

“I left, I began doing heroin,” Herrera said. “For five years, I did heroin and lived on the streets, didn’t care about things like shelter, or anything good, I just cared about drugs. I decided to send my self to prison, basically, I let myself get caught, so I could change my life. There was no other way to change it.”

Herrera is on the path of changing her life by taking the 12-week career academy course at Faith Refuge which is funded by Fashion Night Out.

“I always thought it was something I couldn’t possibly do,” Herrera said. “I wasn’t the kind of person to get things together. I didn’t think I was smart enough, but this class is really helping me.”

Wichita Falls Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks said this program has helped many get back on their feet.

“We’ve had well over 125 graduates from that program,” Sparks said. “We do three semesters a year. Each semester usually has anywhere from seven to 10 students in it that go through the program. Not only that but we’ve seen real high percentage, somewhere in the neighborhood of about 80% of those graduate with jobs.”

If it wasn’t for this, Herrera said she may not be alive today.

“If I’m being honest here, probably suicide in the end. Just because if you aren’t living with a purpose, you aren’t living at all,” Herrera said.

That’s what this class did—give Herrera’s life a purpose.