Fast-food employee charged with assault-bodily injury

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —A fight involving employees of a fast food restaurant ends up in one going to jail.

The Wichita Falls police were dispatched to the McDonald’s located on Kemp Avenue and said when they arrived on the scene they found an employee trying to separate Trenton Williams from another employee.

Officers said Williams was very agitated and began talking very fast and loud trying to tell officers what happened. The Officers said Williams admitted to being in a fight with an employee inside the restaurant and then in the parking lot.

A witness on scene told police Williams was told to go home for breaking policy, and he became angry and started yelling at a manager.

The witness said Williams got in the face of the manager, and the victim stepped in to tell Williams not to touch the manager. Williams then allegedly charged at the victim and threw multiple punches with his closed fists.

Then the witness said Williams and the victim began fighting, until Williams walked outside and picked up a large rock and was about to smash the victim’s car with it when the victim and manager ran outside to stop him.

Another fight between Williams and the victim ensued outside with Williams still holding the rock.The witness said the manager separated the two and Williams then threw the rock at the victim but missed.

Williams was charged with assault with bodily injury and has bonded out of jail.