Fast pace registration leads to need for volunteers for Hotter’N Hell

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a little over a month away until festivities begin for the Hotter’N Hell Hundred and volunteers are needed.

Officials say a lot of volunteers have already signed up for rest stops. But they still need volunteers for weekend activities like registration and packet pickups.

Almost five thousand riders have already registered this year which officials say is a much faster pace than previous years even with registration opening up later this year.

They expect much more participation for this year since last year’s ride was virtual.

“We’ve always said that in order for Hotter’N Hell to be successful, it needs to continue to be owned by the community. We don’t own Hotter’N Hell Hundred, the community does,” Executive Director of Hotter’N Hell Hundred Chip Filer said.

“Our volunteers and our buddies get together with so much enthusiasm year after year that that alone is reward enough for a good year,” Chairman of Hotter’N Hell Hundred Roby Christie said.

Officials are also sorting through host homes that can let riders stay with them as they enjoy the weekend festivities.

To sign up to volunteer, visit the Hotter’N Hell Hundred website.