Fatal accident in Kiowa Co.

KIOWA CO (KFDX/KJTL) — DPS officials are investigating a fatal accident in Kiowa County early Monday that took the life of an Altus woman and an Oklahoma City man.

The accident happened approximately three miles north of Roosevelt, OK on US Hwy 183 near the intersection of CO. Road 1460 on Monday around 6 a.m.

DPS troopers said the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet driven by Kelli Jo Wright, 21, and passenger Tyler Glenn Mefford, 21, went left of the center lane and struck a 2015 Peterbilt that was traveling in the Southbound lane.

Wright and Mefford were pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators said neither were wearing their seatbelts.

The passenger of the second vehicle, Jeffrey Williams, 60, of Hobart was reported to have no injuries.

