WILBARGER CO (KFDX/KJTL) — DPS officials are investigating a fatal accident in Wilbarger Co. that took the life of an Albuquerque man early Monday morning.

The accident happened at approximately 7:10 a.m. on US Highway 287, 4 miles East of Oklaunion.

The deceased has been identified as Ronnie Lee Biddle, 72, from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Bidle was traveling East on 287. His vehicle left the roadway to the right and entered a ditch.

Biddle attempted a left turn, which caused the vehicle to skid across US 287.

Biddle’s vehicle came to a rest in the center median after rolling several times.

Wilbarger County Justice of the Peace Lewis Templeton pronounced Biddle dead on the scene.