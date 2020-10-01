UPDATE: One dead, one air lifted following three-vehicle wreck in Young County

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Updated Thursday, October 1 at 4:15 p.m.

Officials are still on the scene of a fatal three-vehicle wreck involving one semi-truck, a pickup and an SUV in Young County.

According to DPS Staff Sgt. Dan Buesing, at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon, a semi-truck pulling an empty trailer was traveling eastbound on Highway 114 in Loving.

Buesing said a Toyota pickup traveling northbound on Highway 16 failed to stop at the intersection and struck the semi-truck on the passenger side.

The crash caused the semi-truck to be pushed into traffic westbound on Highway 114, striking a Ford SUV attempting to turn onto Highway 16.

The semi-truck then jack-knifed and came to rest on its roof in the south ditch of Highway 114.

The driver of the Toyota pickup that struck the semi-truck was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the SUV was air lifted from the scene to United Regional, and their current condition is unknown.

The driver of the semi-truck received minor injuries and was not transported.

According to Buesing, the scene is still active, and both Highways 114 and 16 are closed with detours in place.

