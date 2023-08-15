WILBARGER CO. TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Wilbarger County near Chillicothe.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, the crash happened around 4:26 a.m. on August 12, 2023.

Kevin Lane Patnode, 38, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, was driving a 2016 Ford F250 pickup on US 287 3 miles west of Chillicothe when he crashed. The DPS report said the driver entered a curve to the left and then entered the south ditch, striking a guardrail. The vehicle began a side skid to the left and then rolled to the right; Sgt. Gutierrez said.

Patnode was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries. It was reported that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.