Vehicle involved in fatal crash on U.S. 287 in Wichita County (Photo courtesy Wichita County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 1-year-old passenger involved in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 287 near Electra in Wichita County on Wednesday afternoon has died, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to a press release from Sgt. Marc Couch with DPS, the fatal crash occurred just after noon on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, on U.S. 287 near the intersection of Midway Church Road, about 2.5 miles northwest of Electra.

Sgt. Couch said traffic on U.S. 287 was being diverted to Business 287 due to a rollover crash closing down the northbound lanes. A 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck was approaching the detoured area in the left northbound lane.

Rear view of SUV involved in fatal crash on U.S. 287 on Wednesday afternoon (Photo courtesy Wichita County Sheriff’s Office)

Front passenger side view of SUV involved in fatal crash on U.S. 287 on Wednesday afternoon (Photo courtesy Wichita County Sheriff’s Office)

Passenger side view of SUV involved in fatal crash on U.S. 287 on Wednesday afternoon (Photo courtesy Wichita County Sheriff’s Office)

Front end damage of pickup truck involved in fatal crash on U.S. 287 on Wednesday afternoon (Photo courtesy Wichita County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the accident report, Sgt. Couch said the truck was moving into the right-hand lane of U.S. 287 northbound, but failed to observe a 2017 Toyota Rav-4 SUV stopping in the right-hand lane due to slowed traffic.

Sgt. Couch said the pickup struck the SUV in the rear, causing the SUV to strike a box trailer attached to a truck tractor that was in front of it.

A 1-year-old female passenger of the SUV was transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center with critical injuries, where she was later pronounced dead on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The driver of the SUV, Jeanette Naim Hill, 41, of Dallas, was transported to United Regional with non-incapacitating injuries. A 4-year-old male passenger was also transported to United Regional with incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the pickup, Michael Lloyd Carlson, 63, of Truscott, was treated and released at the scene.

The driver of the truck trailer was not injured.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.