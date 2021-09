ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – One person has died following a head-on collision in Archer County Friday morning.

At 6:30 a.m. on September 10, 2021, two cars crashed head-on while driving on Hwy 79 and Davis Road north of Archer City according to DPS Staff Sgt. Dan Buesing.

One person was also transported to United Regional.

