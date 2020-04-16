Fatal hunting accident in Jack County under investigation

1  of  2
Local News
JACK Co. (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal hunting accident in Jack County.

Sheriff Tom Spurlock said it happened on Wednesday when three friends in their 20s were turkey hunting in Jack County. While hunting one of the men accidentally shot another friend, Spurlock said.

According to Spurlock, they grabbed the body and headed to a nearby road, which was in Young County, for help.

The Young County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene and the body was sent for an autopsy. 

The names, ages, and residencies of those involved are not being released at this time. Spurlock said investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

Because the shooting involves Jack and Young counties, the Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.

