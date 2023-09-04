LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Lawton Police Department are asking the community to aid their investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred at Elmer Thomas Park in the early morning hours of Labor Day.

According to a post on the Lawton Police Department’s official Facebook page, detectives are investigating a shooting at 501 NW Ferris Avenue, at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, Oklahoma, on the morning of Monday, September 4, 2023.

Authorities said officers with the LPD responded to Elmer Thomas Park on reports of gunshots heard in the area, and when they arrived, they located a victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police officials said Elmer Thomas Park is currently closed to the public for investigative purposes.

Officials with the LPD are asking residents who live in the area of Elmer Thomas Park to check their security camera footage from between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. to see if their surveillance systems captured any footage related to the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this fatal shooting to contact the Lawton Police Department at (580) 581-3272, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of S.W. Oklahoma at (580) 355-4636.

LPD officials said more information will be released as it becomes available. No other details have been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.