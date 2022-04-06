OKLAUNION (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim of the fatal Oklaunion wreck that happened on April 4 has been identified by DPS.

Keith Agustus Francis, 28, was killed Monday in the major wreck involving a semi-truck and a car around 6 p.m. on U.S. Highway 287 near Oklaunion.

According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing the car was traveling South on 287 and struck a barrier which caused the vehicle to roll over the barrier and land in the Northbound lane of traffic. The vehicle was hit by the semi that was traveling North that was unable to move out of the way.

The driver of the vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead on scene by Wilbarger County Justice of the Peace.

The crash is still under investigation and information can change as more details are discovered.