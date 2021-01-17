Fatal one-vehicle rollover near Duncan leaves one dead, one in hospital

STEPHENS CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead and another person was transported to United Regional after a one-vehicle rollover in Duncan, Oklahoma early Sunday morning.

According to officials with the Stephens County Sheriff’s office, at around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling south on N2770 Rd. with two occupants in the truck.

Officers said the truck veered to the left off the roadway and the driver overcorrected causing the truck to roll over.

Officers said one of the occupants of the truck, Frederick E. Norman, 34, of Duncan said he crawled out of the truck after the rollover. Norman was taken to United Regional by air evac. Norman is said to be “not injured.”

The other occupant, Payton L. Mumford, 32, of Fox, Oklahoma, was ejected from the truck during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.