Fatal pin-in accident takes life of Oklahoma man, woman in Stephens County

STEPHENS CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— An Oklahoma man and woman are dead following a fatal pin-in accident early Monday morning in Stephens County.

The accident happened at about 9:32 a.m. on State Highway 7.

Officials said the driver of a 2001 Toyota Avalon, Christian Bailey, 28, of Ardmore, was eastbound on State Highway 7 and the driver of a 2012 Dodge Durango, Anita Jones, 71, of Ratliff City, was westbound when the Toyota Avalon crossed the center line and struck the Dodge Durango head on.

Both drivers were pinned for 1 1/2 hours, and removed by the fire department using the Jaws of Life.

Investigators said Bailey died at the scene from massive injuries and was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.

Investigators also said Jones died at the scene from massive injuries and was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.

Officials said it’s unknown at this time if the the driver of the Toyota Avalon was using seat belts.

Officials said the driver of the Dodge Durango was using seat belts.

The cause of the incident is unknown at this time, but stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more information.