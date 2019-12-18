Fatal rollover accident in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A fatality collision occurred just after 6 p.m. Tuesday on US70 east of 10th Street, in Ringling, Jefferson County.

Two vehicles were traveling west bound on US70 when a vehicle was struck, causing the vehicle to roll, depart the roadway to the right and rest on its wheels.

The other vehicle rolled, which led the driver of the vehicle to be ejected from the vehicle.

After impact, the uninjured driver departed the roadway to the right, coming to rest in the grass on the roadside.

Steven J. Henry, 43 of Ringling, Oklahoma was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision. He was transported by Alexander Funeral Home to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.

This accident is under investigation, as it appears that the driver of the first vehicle was impaired.

Seatbelts were equipped, but not in use in either vehicle.