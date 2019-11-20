Fatal stabbing leads to one arrest in Clay Co.

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— A woman was arrested on Tuesday following a fatal stabbing in Clay County.

On Nov. 19, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Charlie from an individual stating that her father had been stabbed by her mother.

When a deputy arrived at the residence, a deceased male was found.

An investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed one time in the chest.

A suspect has been arrested for Aggravated Assault Causing Death.

The suspect has not seen a magistrate at this time, nor has a bond been set.

More information will be released once the suspect has been formally charged.

This investigation is still ongoing, stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.