Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the call came into WFPD. We regret the error.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crews are working the scene of a fatal wreck involving at least three people Thursday night in Wichita Falls.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Charlie Eipper, crews responded to a fatal crash at Loop 11 and Northwest Drive around 4:40 p.m. after a call came at 4:38 p.m. on November 10, 2022, for an injury accident.

Eipper said a black Cadillac sedan was traveling east going across Loop 11 when a black Ford Escape traveling North on Loop 11 T-boned the Cadillac ejecting the driver of the Cadillac.

The female driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead on the scene by crews. Along with the driver, Eipper said that a child between the ages of 3-5 was also ejected from the Cadillac and taken to United Regional. Another adult female passenger in the Cadillac was injured but not ejected. Both passengers were taken to United Regional and their conditions are unknown at this time.

Fatal wreck in Wichita Falls on Loop 11 on November 10 Fatal wreck in Wichita Falls on Loop 11 on November 10 Fatal wreck in Wichita Falls on Loop 11 on November 10

The male driver of the Ford Escape was taken to United Regional and his condition is also unknown.

This is a developing story, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.