Fatal wreck involving Comanche Co. residents under investigation

MCCLAIN CO., Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation is underway after a collision caused a driver and passenger from Chickasha to be ejected from their vehicle, killing one and leaving the other in critical condition.

The collision occurred Thursday at around 8:45 p.m. at mile marker 102.5 eastbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, just outside of Newcastle in McClain County, Oklahoma.

According to the incident report, a 2015 Ford Fusion was headed eastbound when it struck a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado in the rear, causing it to overturn an unknown amount of times before coming to rest on its wheels.

The driver and passenger of the Silverado were both ejected from the vehicle.

The passenger, Darrell Hickman, 42 of Chickasha, was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries sustained in the collision.

The driver, Dustin Joyner, 39 of Chickasha, was transported to the OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition with head injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Fusion, both teenagers from Comanche, were uninjured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.