‘Fatboy Gibson’ sentenced for robbery after robbing, assaulting man, making victim take off clothes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with a long record of arrests for drug dealing, assault and robbery is sentenced for a robbery in which a victim was hit with brass knuckles, pistol whipped and reportedly shot at while he ran away with no clothes on.

Jerrimy Gibson, a-k-a “Fatboy Gibson” is sentenced to seven years in prison for aggravated robbery and two years in state jail for three drug cases.

March 16, 2020, the victim said he went to an apartment on Elizabeth Avenue to do drugs with another man, and Gibson came in with two women.

He said Gibson hit him in the face, then pulled a handgun and hit him in the head with it, and then continued to hit and kick him.

He said he was then ordered to take his clothes off, and when he did, he says he was able to run out the door, and he heard a shot fired as he ran.

He said he got some clothes from someone in a nearby apartment and then went to the hospital.

The other man confirmed the victim’s account and the gunshot and said Gibson had brass knuckles on.

The victim said the beating was retaliation for him giving information about Gibson to Archer County authorities.

Gibson has 12 arrests in Wichita County.

He was convicted for a theft in 2019 at a Sonic where he worked in which he is seen on surveillance camera picking up cash dropped by an armed robber and hiding it in a box of cups in the sonic.

He also had charges filed in Archer County for money laundering and child endangerment.