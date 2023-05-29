WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls father charged with abusing his son because he brought a computer tablet home has decided to make a plea for a suspended sentence.

Carlos Carrasco Perez agreed to five years probation, a $1,500 fine, and 45 days jail to be served on weekends on his charge of injury to a child.

Perez was arrested in 2019 after the boy’s mother called the police after finding bruises on her son’s leg after picking him up from Perez’s apartment.

Her son told her Perez got angry when he brought a table home and beat him with a belt.

He said his father hit him 12 or 13 times on the buttocks, legs and back while holding him down on a bed. He said he was also slapped in the face causing his nose to bleed.

Police said the boy had substantial bruising on his buttocks and legs and some bruising to the face.

Perez admitted spanking the boy for his behavior but denied hitting him in the face.