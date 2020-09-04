Father turns himself after allegedly interfering with Castaway Cove fight investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls father turns himself into police after a warrant is issued for his arrest in connection to a July altercation at Castaway Cove.

Lance Murray, 34, is charged with interference with public duties.

According to court documents, on July 17, an off-duty Wichita County Deputy was working security at Castaway Cove when an altercation occurred between three brothers.

Everyone involved was told to leave the waterpark, but the deputy said another altercation broke out in the parking lot.

Court documents state two of the three brothers were involved in that fight and were then detained.

That’s when the deputy said Murray began yelling at authorities, telling one deputy to take his hands off his son.

During the altercation with the parent, the deputies lost his grasp on the young boys and they started to walk away.

Authorities said Murray told the kids to get in the car.

According to the deputy, he told Murray that he needed to speak to his kids and ordered the brothers to come back.

But the deputy said Murray again told his children to go to the car, telling the deputy he was not going to talk to his children.

A warrant was issued for Murray on Thursday and Wichita Falls Police said he turned himself in.

His bond is set at $500.