Father arrested for child abuse after 8 month old bitten

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed on a charge of injury to a child after police say he bit his 8-month-old son after the baby poked him in the eye while sleeping.

Joseph Lank was booked into jail Thursday for the incident which happened on Oct. 31.

The report states Lank and his son were napping together at their home on Wenonah when the baby accidentally poked Lank in his eye.

It states Lank then bit him on his left shoulder.

Police say Lank later showed his baby’s bite mark to the mother and she took him to her mother’s home and called the police.

Officers say Lank first told them he was asleep and didn’t know what happened, then said he was half asleep when the baby “stabbed him in the eye.”

He said that caused him to clench his jaw in pain and the baby’s crying fully woke him and he realized he had accidentally bit his son on the shoulder.

The mother told police Lank told her the baby barely cried after being bit.

However, a medical examination report stated the bruising and pattern showed the bite was not accidental and was highly concerning for child abuse.

A physician at Southwestern Medical Center Forensic Assessment Center recommended to CPS that the infant undergo a full medical evaluation and X-rays.

Police say the victim’s mother told them that Lank has anger problems.

Authorities were granted a court order which will apply if Lank posts bond. It prohibits him from being within 1,500 feet of the home or any location where the child may be.