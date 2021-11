HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — A missing 5-year-old girl from Ada, Oklahoma, was found safe in Henrietta, Texas.

According to KFOR, the suspect was arrested.

Officials said Shashone Johnson was picked up from her biological mother’s house Monday by her father, 42-year-old Jeremy Johnson.

Authorities said Johnson made statements about needing to protect his daughter and drove off in a cream 2012 Ford Escape with Seminole Nation license plate.

No further details have been released at this time.