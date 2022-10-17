WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 31-year-old Wichita Falls father was charged with abusing his 10-year-old son because the boy brought a tablet to his house.

Carlos Perez is charged with injury to a child for the incident first reported on September 28, 2019.

Police said they went to the father’s residence in the 4500 block of Maplewood on a complaint called in by the boy’s mother.

She told officers she picked her son up at Perez’s apartment, and when they got home, she noticed bruises on the back of her son’s leg. When she asked him how he got them, he said Perez got mad because he brought a tablet home and beat him with a belt.

In an interview at Patsy’s House, the boy said his father took off his belt and hit him 12 to 13 times on the buttocks, legs and back while holding him down on a bed.

He said he was also slapped in the face, making his nose bleed.

Police said photos taken by Child Protective Services showed substantial bruising on the boy’s buttocks and legs and also some bruising to his face.

They said Perez admitted to spanking the boy with a belt for his behavior but said he was trying to spank him in the buttocks only, and he said he did see the boy’s nose was bleeding but denied hitting him in his face.

Perez was taken into custody on October 15, 2022, and released the same day on a $2,500 bond.