WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was charged with child endangerment after police said he told his daughter to take a gun from him and kill him.

Daniel Rios was free on a $10,000 bond Wednesday, February 9.

According to the affidavit, police went to a residence in the 3400 block of Arthur Street on Tuesday, Feb. 8, because they got a report Rios was there and was not allowed to be on the property. They were also cautioned that Rios is known to carry firearms.

As the officer arrived on scene, he saw Rios coming out of the house and asked if had any weapons, to which he said Rios replied he did in his truck in front of the house.

The officer detained Rios while he went to talk to the victim, Rios’ 11-year-old daughter.

She told the officer Rios got angry and told her he was going to kill himself, and he went out to his truck to get a gun.

She said he came back with the gun and told her to take it from him and put it in his mouth and kill him.

His daughter said she got scared and ran into the house and got a knife.

The officer found a loaded Glock 19 pistol and two loaded magazines in the passenger seat of the truck.

Due to the girl being put in immediate danger of injury or death, and mental impairment exhibited by her crying, heavy breathing and difficulty remembering the order of events, the officer arrested Rios for child endangerment.