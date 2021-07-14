Father charged after toddler found wandering alone in diaper, twice

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett Police officials said a toddler in a very dirty diaper who had multiple bruises, cuts and scrapes is found wandering outside his trailer park twice in one day, and when the father was called to come get him at the police station the second time, the father seemed more interested in watching the TV in the lobby than the welfare of his son.

Police filed charges of abandoning and endangering a child on the father, Adrien Vallier.

Wichita County Jail booking

Officers said a resident brought the toddler to the police station around 3:10PM on Monday. He said he saw the boy clad in only a diaper near the intersection of Avenue F and Fourth.

The diaper was heavily soiled and his feet and legs were covered with dirt, grass and other debris and he had multiple bruises and scratches, some of which had formed scabs.

Dispatch said that residents had seen the same child around 10:30 that morning walking outside the fence of the trailer park on Avenue F at 5th, and the child had been taken back to his home there.

Police learned the name of the child’s father and contacted him to come down to the police station. They say he arrived a few minutes after 4PM and did not seem very concerned about his son’s welfare. In fact they say while talking to him, the father was easily distracted by the TV in the lobby.

He did agree to answer questions, and said he had taken two naps and each time he had put the child down in his bedroom.

He said when he woke up in the afternoon, the child was not there, and then police knocked on his door and showed him a photo of his son.

During his book-in, police say Vallier also admitted to having taken Adderall.