Father charged with hitting son after son refuses to stab him in back

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with injury to a child after police said he hit his 12-year-old son twice in the face after becoming irritated with the boy.

John Lee Leatherwood, 51, was jailed on a $25,000 bond.

Police said they saw Leatherwood walking away from the home on Merry Lane and stopped him.

According to authorities, he admitted to them he was intoxicated.

The victim told officers he was lying on his bed playing video games with Leatherwood, who the boy said does not normally live in the home, came in and told the boy to stab him in the back.

Police said the victim told them when he would not stab him, Leatherwood became irate and hit him in the face and yelled that the boy could not go outside.

The boy told officers Leatherwood hit him once again and then left.