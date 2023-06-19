WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed in an apparent accidental shooting in April is now charged with manslaughter for the death of his son.

Federick Dajuan Green II was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday, June 18, 2023, for the death of his 6-year-old son on April 22, 2023, at their home in the 2800 block of Featherston Avenue.

The scene of the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy in April 2023, courtesy Christopher Walker (KFDX/KJTL)

The scene of the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy in April 2023, courtesy Christopher Walker (KFDX/KJTL)

The scene of the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy in April 2023, courtesy Christopher Walker (KFDX/KJTL)

The scene of the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy in April 2023, courtesy Christopher Walker (KFDX/KJTL)

WFPD officers arrived at the scene at around 7:30 p.m. They said first responders were on the scene performing CPR on the boy with a gunshot wound to the chest. The boy was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead at 8:04 pm.

Initial information police obtained indicated Green was taking his Glock 17 handgun apart in the bedroom when it discharged and a round struck the boy in the chest. Further investigation and an interview with Green disclosed that Green wanted to clean the gun and had searched YouTube the day before on how to disassemble the gun.

Green told police his son had been in the bedroom before he began disassembling the gun but left before he started. He said he removed the magazine and put it on the bed.

When asked, Green told police he does not keep a round in the chamber. However, he said when he pulled on the slide, the gun discharged. He said he then heard his son say “Daddy” and fall to the ground. He said he covered the wound on his son’s chest and yelled for his wife to call 911.

Police said statements from other family members were consistent with Green’s account. They said the gun was found on the floor and the magazine was on the bed.

The charge of manslaughter was filed by the district attorney’s office on Monday, June 19, 2023.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.