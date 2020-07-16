Father missing first child’s birth as pandemic forces couple’s separation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For months, COVID-19 has been the cause of increased unemployment rates, business closures and back-to-school uncertainty.

Now one couple’s struggle while far apart because of the virus, and to make matters worse, they are expecting their first child.

Corsi Crumpler and her fiancé, Sean Donovan, are excited to welcome their first child to the world on Sunday, but while Crumpler will be able to hold her baby boy the moment he arrives, Donovan won’t.

“It bothers me, especially [since this is] my first kid,” Donovan said.

Crumpler said there needs to be a better definition of what a nuclear family is.

“We’re looking at a situation where they’re saying ‘marriage is the only thing that will make you a family right now, that’s the only reason we could let him in right now, is if he was your spouse, not the fact that you have a child together,'” Crumpler said.

This is as a result of travel bans put in place because of COVID-19.

Both Crumpler and Donovan said it has been hard being apart throughout this process.

“It can get ugly, and it can get painful, and you need that support,” Crumpler said. “It’s hard to do the littlest things, sometimes roll over at night or get yourself water at night. Like last night, I was in so much pain I had to crawl up and lay on the foot of my bed.”

“It just basically feels like she announced she was pregnant, and the next thing is she is giving birth now, [and] I just missed the whole thing in between,” Donovan said. “It feels like I’ve let her down, like I know it isn’t my fault; she knows it’s not my fault,

To add to the stress, they said they were let down by the U.S. Embassy in Ireland that told them they might qualify for a humanitarian waiver to travel.

“They sent us a huge long list of stuff that they needed, proof of my pregnancy, a note from the doctor, documents with both of our names on them [and] both of our passports,” Crumpler said.

Also, proof of their K-1 visa, a negative COVID-19 test and a plane ticket to the U.S., the couple was then told it was a miscommunication, now they hope this doesn’t happen to other families.

What could be some good news is after their bouncing baby boy is born, Donovan could be granted access to the country, something they are still not sure will happen.