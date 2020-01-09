Father of 2-month-old jailed for son’s severe injuries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed on $100,000 bond on charges he caused serious head injuries to his two-month-old son who was flown to cook children’s hospital in Fort Worth in September.

Victor Morales Jr, 23, has been charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

Wichita Falls police were notified by Fort Worth police about a baby at Cook Children’s Hosptial with non-accidental injuries.

It was learned the baby had been taken to the emergency room in Wichita Falls earlier that day and then transferred to Cook.

Police said the baby was sent to the emergency room by a doctor at Pediatric Associates due to a brain bleed and bulging soft spot.

The mother of the child said the day before when she came home from work Morales told her their son had fallen off the bed when he went to get a bottle.

The mother said all that night the baby was crying a lot and began throwing up after his bottles, and she noticed a popped blood vessel in one eye.

She took him to the doctor the next morning.

She said when she called Morales to tell him their son was at the hospital, he began to, “freak out” because he was the only one with the child that day.

Doctors at Cook said the injuries to a child that age would come only from a car accident or a violent force such as shaking or slamming.

Police said Morales told them the baby woke up fussy and he changed his diaper and when he went to make a bottle he heard a thump and found the child on the floor.

A felony charge was filed Wednesday.

Morales had two arrests last year, one for possession of marijuana and one for trespassing at Walmart where he had been barred.