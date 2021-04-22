Father of five-year-old sentenced for child abuse

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls father is sentenced in a child abuse and family violence case in which the five-year-old victim told police, “I don’t like my daddy because of what he did to me.”

Brandon Smith pleaded guilty Thursday to injury to a child and family violence assault and was placed on five years probation, deferred. He also was given a $1,500 fine.

In the injury to a child case, police say they went to a disturbance in March of last year on Preece Road after a woman called and said a man was trying to get in her house by the front and side doors.

Police say they found a man sitting in a truck in the driveway and there was a strong odor of alcohol and an empty beer can in the driver’s side floorboard.

Inside the house, they say they found a mother and two small children. The woman told them she and Smith had had an argument.

Smith became angry and punched the wall near the front door, breaking the light switch.

On the way out the door, she said he grabbed his sunglasses off his head and threw them at her, but missed and hit his daughter, leaving a welt and red mark about six inches long on her arm and back.

When officers tried to put smith in handcuffs they say he passively resisted by refusing to put his hands out.

Two officers grabbed his arms and got him handcuffed. They say as they patted him down he was yelling obscenities at them continually and tried to turn his back so they couldn’t search his pockets.

When he continued to resist their search, they took him down to the ground and he was placed in custody.

Smith also pleaded guilty to a family violence assault in November of 2019 in which a woman says he pinned her against the wall and choked her.

Smith also was charged with family violence assaults in 2016 and 2018.