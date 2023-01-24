WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a 17-month-old is free on bond after being charged with physical abuse of his son because he woke the father up.

Britain Pearson posted a $20,000 bond for injury to a child today, January 24 according to records.

According to an affidavit, Wichita Falls police were called to the emergency room Saturday to check a toddler with significant bruising. They found the child’s mother there and she told them her son had been picked up by his father the day before and had called her to tell her the child had fallen twice, once in the bedroom and once in the shower. But she said she wasn’t prepared to see the extent of his injuries when Pearson brought him back to her house.

According to police, the victim had reddish and purplish bruising on his face and bottom as well as red marks on his legs like the outline of fingers. They said the bruising was significant and did not appear to be the result of a fall. No internal injuries were found.

On Monday morning police interviewed Pearson at his grandparents’ home where he lived and said Pearson said his son had fallen, and agreed to come to the police department for an interview after he ate breakfast.

In the interview, he admitted he might have slapped his son twice early Saturday morning when his son woke him up. He said his son’s waking up in the middle of the night was stressful, and his waking was caused by his grandparents keeping the house so hot.

He said during this his son began to fall so he grabbed him to try to prevent him falling off the bed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said Pearson admitted the second alleged fall in the shower later did not happen.

Conditions in Pearson’s bond bar him from being with 1,500 feet of the victim’s home or daycare in Burkburnett.