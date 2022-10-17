WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a 10-month-old boy pleads guilty to child endangerment but still faces a separate case of endangerment of a 3-year-old girl and a newborn.

The mother also faces that pending case and also faces revocation of her probation for the case involving her 10-month-old she pleaded guilty.

Brian Langford

Brian Langford had a jury trial set to begin Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, but decided to plead guilty. He was given 151 days jail for child endangerment and 11 years prison for manufacture and delivery of meth.

Both Langfords were arrested in 2019 at a motel on Seymour Highway. Police say there was so much smoke in the room they could barely see, and they found Langford hiding behind the door.

They found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the room and the couple’s 10-month-old baby asleep near an MSR-10 rifle and knives. Blood tests showed the infant was positive for meth.

In 2020, Heather Langford pleaded guilty to child endangerment and was placed on five years probation. In September, prosecutors filed to revoke her probation for admitting drug use, failing drug tests and for her arrest on the new drug and endangerment charges.

Heather Langford

The other arrest of the couple in August 2022 involved a newborn and a 3-year-old. Police say Heather delivered the baby in a bathtub on Aug. 1, 2022. They say the couple never sought any medical care or check up on the baby because they feared both the baby and the 3-year-old would test positive for narcotics.

Police found the parents and children at the Wayfarer Motel and also say they found more meth and scales.

The children were removed immediately from the Langfords’ custody and taken to the hospital for wellness checks. When positive results of the drug tests on the 3-year-old returned, both Langfords were then charged with child endangerment on Sept. 1, 2022.

That case is pending against both parents.

Heather Langford is jailed on $310,000 bonds and Brian was being held on $185,000 bonds before his plea and prison sentence