Father sleeps while young son wanders and plays in street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls father police say slept while his young son wandered out of the house to walk or play in the street on numerous occasions is sentenced to probation on Thursday.

Michael Chavez agreed to plead guilty to one count of child abandonment/endangerment for two years on probation and a $500 fine.

On July 28, 2020 police were called about a boy about 4 years old in underwear who was playing in the street on East Lincoln.

When officers arrived they say the boy ran into the house and that his father said he had been asleep and didn’t know his son had left.

A records check showed four other reported incidents from 2018 to 2019 when concerned citizens had found the boy alone in the street without shoes, and Chavez admitted to being asleep.