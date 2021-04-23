Father stabs son in deadly altercation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit on the fifth murder of the year in Wichita Falls reveals new details about the events leading up to a man fatally stabbing his son.

Randy Russell, 60, is charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of Chadrick Russell early Thursday morning in Wichita Falls.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wichita Falls Police Department dispatch services received a 9-1-1 call from Randy Russell stating that he had stabbed his son, Chadrick, and needed an ambulance.

During the call, Russell stated Chadrick was “coming at him with bodily injury” and he had to stab him.

When first responders arrived at the residence in the 5900 block of Kemp Boulevard, where both Randy and Chadrick lived, they found Chadrick on the couch and Randy inside the residence.

Chadrick was transported to United Regional with what is believed to be multiple stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The affidavit said Russell told police multiple times “he was coming at me with bodily injury, so I stuck his ***.”

When police asked Russell what caused the argument that lead to the fatal stabbing, Russell said he didn’t know for sure.

Russell told police he and Chadrick stopped at a bar to have a few beers, then went to a casino, then returned to the bar and had a few shots and some more drinks, and that Chadrick was fine until they went home.

Russell told police Chadrick kicked the door off its hinges as he walked into the kitchen, and that Chadrick began pulling at a kitchen drawer.

According to the affidavit, Russell said Chadrick then hit him in the head with the drawer, and Russell retreated to his chair that had a pocket knife on an end table next to it.

Russell then told police Chadrick followed him to his chair and stood over him, then Russell stabbed him one time in the chest and immediately called 9-1-1.

Russell claimed to have only stabbed Chadrick one time, but the affidavit stated police on the scene believed Chadrick suffered multiple stab wounds.

When questioned, Russell said he could only remember stabbing Chadrick one time.

The affidavit said police noted Russell was very evasive during the interview, and when asked specific questions would claim he couldn’t remember or “he was coming at me with bodily injury, so I stuck him. I’m 60 years old, he’s 31. I’m disabled, it was self-defense. Period.”