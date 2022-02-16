WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls fathers pleaded guilty to child endangerment after their children tested positive for meth.

Mark Miser Jr., 42, of Electra was sentenced to three years probation Tuesday, February 15, in 78th District Court.

Mark Miser Jr.

In July of 2019, authorities removed his 3-year-old daughter from the parents’ home after a CPS investigation.

CPS workers said the girl’s mother, Nichole Romero, 33, said she and Miser used meth a couple times a week, with the most recent time being two days before their child’s removal.

Drug tests revealed both parents and their child were positive for meth.

Romero’s charge is still pending resolution in the courts.

Joshua Lane

Also in 78th District Court on Tuesday, Joshua Lane pleaded guilty to child endangerment after his 1-year-old daughter tested positive for a high concentration of meth in December 2019.

CPS said both parents admitted to using meth, and both tested positive, but they said they didn’t do it around their children.

Lane was placed on two years probation, and the girl’s mother, Marian Gallivan, was sentenced to four years probation April 2021.