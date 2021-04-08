FBI investigation reported at Wichita Falls home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An FBI official confirmed Thursday agents investigated a home in Wichita Falls in conjunction with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Wichita Falls police officers and FBI agents were seen going in and out of a home on Keeler Avenue near Denver Street.

Katie Chaumont with the FBI’s Dallas Office would only confirm FBI presence in the 1900 block of Keeler Avenue.

Chaumont said she didn’t have additional information to provide. Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department did not release any information and referred the media to the FBI.

