FBI: Shooting at Texas Naval Station was terror-related

CORPUS CHRISTI (NBCDFW/AP) — A security team killed an active shooter early Thursday at a Texas naval air station in an incident that officials said was terror-related.

Hours after the shooting, FBI Senior Supervisory Special Agent Leah Greeves said “we may have a potential second related person of interest at large in the community.”

The security team responded to the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi about 6:15 a.m. One sailor assigned to the security force team was injured but was in good condition, the Navy said.

“We have determined that the incident this morning at the Naval air station in Corpus Christi is terrorism related,” Greeves said.

The suspect was shot and killed at the scene, law enforcement officials say.

The injured Navy sailor was shot but was wearing body armor, said a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide information not yet made public.

The facility was on lockdown for about five hours Thursday morning, but that was lifted shortly before noon. One gate remained closed.

The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.

