FDA approval of at-home SMA drug changes life for Wichita Falls family

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For seven-year-old Eve Johnson, receiving treatments for Spinal Muscular Atrophy has never been easy.

Her mother, Heather Johnson, said “at 11-months-old, she was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy and basically her motor neuryons are dying and over time her muscles were atrophying.”

Treatments requiring her mother Heather and family to make routine trips to the hospital.

“There were a lot of complications she dealt with. A lot of costs. We had to spend the night in Dallas,” Johnson said.

But that all changed last August when the FDA approved a new daily at-home SMA treatment drug Evrysdi.

“You know right in the middle of COVID hitting, she was approved to get this new oral medicine. We were a little nervous because she is major picky and we didn’t know how an oral medication was going to go everyday,” Johnson said.

Eve’s painful injections every 4 months have been replaced with tasty daily oral injections.

“It makes us so happy that she doesn’t have to go all the way to Dallas and we don’t see her again and it’s just so much better and easier now,” Her sister Sameh said.

Proof, once and for all, there’s nothing like home.