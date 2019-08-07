Featured adoptable pets at Emily’s Legacy Rescue 8/7/2019

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the help of fosters willing to take in an animal for a period of time, Emily’s Legacy Rescue is able to provide them with all of the tools to succeed in their future forever home.

Any animal (cat or dog) fostered with Emily’s Legacy Rescue are fully vetted. For cats, they receive their FVRP-C, FELV Vaccine, FELV/FIV test, rabies, microchip, dewormer and altering.

Kittens, receive another kitten booster. For puppies, they will receive 3 sets of puppy booster shots, rabies, dewormer, Bordetella, flea/tick treatment, microchip, and altering. Dogs over 6 months, they will receive a heart worm test in addition to the yearly vaccinations. In foster homes, the animals will learn basic house manners, potty training (if needed), crate training, and how to socialize.

Fostering an animal allows us to understand their personality, to get an idea if they are good with other dogs, cats, children, or livestock.

If you would like to become part of their team and volunteer, click here.

We are in need of fosters, as we have older dogs placed in our Pupperosa who are waiting for their forever homes too!

Wondering what our Pupperosa is… it is a safe place that we kennel dogs who don’t have fosters but are in urgent need to be saved. They have inside and outside access, plus, volunteers who check-in with them frequently. They also have plenty of space to run around. We use the Pupperosa as a temporary housing. Visit our Pupperosa page to visit what dogs are still in need of a foster or a forever home who are staying at the Pupperosa.

Looking to adopt? Once an animal is ready for adoption we post pictures on our Facebook page, Instagram, and Website through Adopt-A-Pet. Emily’s Legacy Rescue also has weekly adoption events every weekend. We typically have our events at Petco located in Wichita Falls, TX on Saturdays.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $85 for cats.

We also have a special adoption fee for our Pupperosa dogs of $50. The adoption fee covers all of the vetting expenses mentioned above.

For more information click here.