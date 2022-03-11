WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In early 2015, the City of Wichita Falls cut the ribbon on the new public air terminal at the Regional Airport, but the city has had the same general aviation terminal for private jets and school charter flights for almost 70 years now.

That could soon be changing. Executive Director of Aviation, Traffic and Transportation John Burrus is hoping for the next big improvement.

“It’s been there a while, it’s dated, and the pictures will show you that,” Burrus said.

Burrus said now that Wichita Falls has a modern air terminal built less than ten years ago, it’s time to shift the focus to another area in need of an upgrade.

“We just saw an opportunity to apply for up to $3.5 million to replace that general aviation terminal, and I would say our odds are going to be good at getting it, but you don’t have a chance if you don’t apply for it,” Burrus said.

This federal grant would cover 95% of the cost of building a new general aviation terminal.

“They call them terminals, and they are terminals, but, you know, one is for commercial air service, and this is for people flying in on chartered jets or military pilots and such,” Burrus said.

Besides benefiting air travelers, Burrus said the project would also be a big lift for local construction businesses in the area.

“If we can keep the construction here locally, that’s money that we can not only reinvest back into our community, but also though, too, create something that is nice and aesthetic and modern that when people come in to visit, that’s one of the first things they see,” Burrus said.

Burrus said they won’t get word about if the grant is approved until sometime this summer, and if it is approved, they could start construction as early as this time next year.

Burrus will bring this grant proposal to city councilors for a vote next Tuesday, March 15.