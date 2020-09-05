Federal order could offer relief to those facing evictions following COVID-19

WICHITA COUNTY — For those who might be struggling to pay rent after to an income loss due to COVID-19, a new federal order could be the saving grace for thousands.

An order by the Center for Disease Control that takes effect Friday temporarily halts evictions for tenants who are currently unable to pay rent each month. The new order applies in Texas, but that could change.

If you don’t fill out a declaration form, you can still be evicted.

COVID-19 has taken its toll on businesses and employees trickling down to missing bills or rent payments.

“That’s been our process so far just making sure that we have some sort of payment coming in during their time off so that they can stay caught up,” Austin School Lofts, La Salle Crossing, Travis Crossing Property Manager Christina Britt said.

A new order by the CDC puts a temporary halt on evictions to prevent further spread.

“The rent is still due,” Wichita County Precinct 1 Place 1 Justice of the Peace Judge Mike Little said. “This does not excuse the rent.”

Little said the order only applies to tenants who can’t make payments. All other violations of a lease, so are up for possible eviction.

“I could say probably most JPs in the state of Texas have never encountered anything like this,” Little said.

If someone doesn’t pen to paper on a declaration form, a notice could still pop up on your door, and the order expiring Dec. 31.

“They have to make sure that their landlord gets this notice, because the landlord can proceed with the eviction when they come to court,” Little said. “The landlord is gonna have to check off whether or not they recieved one of these.”

Little adds this could easily change in the lone star state…

“Unless and until something comes out from our Supreme Court either nullifying it or approving it, then we are to follow the guidelines,” Little said.

The backlog of hearings is piling up, and Britt, who manages three apartment complexes in Wichita Falls, wants to avoid adding to that list.

“Our biggest concern has been someone, even if they’re not able to pay, getting so far behind that when evictions are able to process again they won’t be able to catch up,” Britt said.

And it’s a sigh of relief for renters as landlords adjust to the changes.

It applies to people who make less than $100,000 a year or a couple making less than $200,000 a year.

Eviction cases filed now will come up in January.Click here for the form to fill out.