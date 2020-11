WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After postponing the event to due inclement weather Overcoming Word Praise Center International will be hosting their Feed our Community event.

Beginning at 12:00 p.m. at 1801 Airport Drive on Wednesday, November 18, Overcoming Word Praise Center International will be giving out over 33 lbs. of box food including meat, produce, dairy, liquid eggs, and a gallon of milk. Over 1200 boxes will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.