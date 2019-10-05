Fellow fuel haulers host benefit ride for family of man killed Windthorst tanker fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fellow fuel haulers came together to support the family of the man killed in a tanker fuel explosion on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Sandan Foster leaves behind a wife and 4-month-old baby after he died while he unloaded fuel in the quiet town of Windthorst.

Fellow fuel hauler Drew Franklin said when he heard of the explosion and passing of Foster, it was by multiple worried phone calls asking if he was all right.

“You know, my heart just sank because I didn’t know right off who it was,” Franklin said. “It’s a sad feeling because of what we do, it’s a dangerous job.”

Foster’s friends and coworkers wanted to help with some of the financial burden left on his family and show that they care about their own, so the tight-knit group hosted an 80-mile motorcycle benefit ride, starting and ending at P2, and collecting donations to go directly to Foster’s wife.

“Well he’s a young man with a family, and a small child that, you know, we knew that they’re gonna need all the help they could get, you know, financially and you know, to get back on their feet,” Franklin said.

Terrie Cribb is the wife of a fuel hauler and said this incident hits close to home because they know first-hand this is a tragedy that could’ve happened to any of them.

“It’s something that families worry about every day,” Cribb said. “I say a prayer for my husband every day that when he goes out. it’s a dangerous job.”

Franklin said the worry goes both ways.

“We also worry about our families if something does happen to us,” Franklin said. “I’ve got my two daughters here helping me, and that’s a big reason why I’m here doing this for them.”

Cribbs also said there’s very few people that want to do the job of fuel hauling, and when tragedies like this happen, and they do occur, they want to get together to show their support for their coworkers’ dedication to the business and their families.